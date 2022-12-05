TCU hosts Jackson State after Young’s 28-point outing

Jackson State Tigers (1-6) at TCU Horned Frogs (6-1) Fort Worth, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State…

Jackson State Tigers (1-6) at TCU Horned Frogs (6-1)

Fort Worth, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State faces the TCU Horned Frogs after Trace Young scored 28 points in Jackson State’s 69-68 win against the SMU Mustangs.

The Horned Frogs have gone 4-1 at home. TCU ranks fourth in the Big 12 with 24.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Emanuel Miller averaging 4.2.

The Tigers are 1-6 on the road. Jackson State gives up 82.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 11.8 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Miles is shooting 49.2% and averaging 18.2 points for the Horned Frogs. Charles O’Bannon Jr. is averaging 9.7 points for TCU.

Ken Evans is shooting 37.9% and averaging 14.1 points for the Tigers. Young is averaging 14.1 points for Jackson State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

