Talford leads Winthrop past South Carolina St.

The Associated Press

December 6, 2022, 11:12 PM

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Kelton Talford’s 28 points helped Winthrop defeat South Carolina State 81-67 on Tuesday night.

Talford had nine rebounds for the Eagles (5-5). Chase Claxton scored 14 points and added seven rebounds, three steals, and five blocks. Cory Hightower recorded 11 points and shot 4 for 9, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc.

Jordan Simpson led the Bulldogs (1-9) in scoring, finishing with 12 points and two steals. South Carolina State also got 11 points from DaJuan Bates. Rakeim Gary also put up nine points, six assists and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

