Sullivan’s 17 lead Vermont past Merrimack 66-43

The Associated Press

December 4, 2022, 5:52 PM

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Finn Sullivan scored 17 points as Vermont beat Merrimack 66-43 on Sunday.

Sullivan had six rebounds for the Catamounts (4-7). TJ Hurley scored 15 points, shooting 4 for 7 (4 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line. Aaron Deloney shot 4 for 10, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Jordan Minor led the Warriors (1-9) in scoring, finishing with 25 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks. Merrimack also got seven points and two steals from Jordan Derkack. In addition, Jordan McKoy finished with five points. The Warriors extended their losing streak to eight straight.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

