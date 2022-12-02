Stewart leads UT Martin against UNC Asheville

UT Martin Skyhawks (4-4) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (4-3) Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin…

UT Martin Skyhawks (4-4) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (4-3)

Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin visits the UNC Asheville Bulldogs after Parker Stewart scored 34 points in UT Martin’s 86-83 victory over the McNeese Cowboys.

The Bulldogs have gone 2-0 in home games. UNC Asheville scores 78.0 points and has outscored opponents by 7.1 points per game.

The Skyhawks are 0-4 in road games. UT Martin has a 2-2 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drew Pember is shooting 50.0% and averaging 21.6 points for the Bulldogs. Tajion Jones is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers for UNC Asheville.

Stewart is shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Skyhawks, while averaging 16.6 points and 2.5 steals. K.J. Simon is averaging 15.4 points for UT Martin.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

