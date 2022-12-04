Stanford visits Arizona State for conference matchup

Stanford Cardinal (3-5, 0-1 Pac-12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (7-1, 1-0 Pac-12) Tempe, Arizona; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Stanford Cardinal (3-5, 0-1 Pac-12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (7-1, 1-0 Pac-12)

Tempe, Arizona; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arizona State -4.5; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: Spencer Jones and the Stanford Cardinal visit Frankie Collins and the Arizona State Sun Devils on Sunday.

The Sun Devils have gone 4-0 at home. Arizona State is third in the Pac-12 with 27.5 defensive rebounds per game led by DJ Horne averaging 4.6.

The Cardinal play their first true road game after going 3-5 with a 1-3 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Stanford ranks eighth in the Pac-12 with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Maxime Raynaud averaging 4.1.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collins is shooting 40.9% and averaging 12.9 points for the Sun Devils. Horne is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers for Arizona State.

Jones is averaging 11.7 points for the Cardinal. Mike Jones is averaging 10.3 points for Stanford.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

