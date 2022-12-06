Sprouse leads American against Mount St. Mary’s after 25-point performance

American Eagles (5-2) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (4-5, 1-1 MAAC) Emmitsburg, Maryland; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

American Eagles (5-2) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (4-5, 1-1 MAAC)

Emmitsburg, Maryland; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mount St. Mary’s -3.5; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: American visits the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers after Geoff Sprouse scored 25 points in American’s 88-62 victory over the Albany (NY) Great Danes.

The Mountaineers are 1-1 in home games. Mount St. Mary’s is eighth in the MAAC with 25.6 points per game in the paint led by Malik Jefferson averaging 9.3.

The Eagles are 3-2 on the road. American has a 1-2 record against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Benjamin is shooting 41.4% and averaging 19.0 points for the Mountaineers. Dakota Leffew is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers for Mount St. Mary’s.

Matt Rogers is shooting 61.1% and averaging 12.1 points for the Eagles. Sprouse is averaging 11.7 points for American.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.