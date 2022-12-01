Holidays: Racing Presidents make ‘Nutcracker’ appearance | Toymakers aim products at grown-ups | 4 festive cocktails | Plan if taking dog on holiday trip | Foods toxic to pets
Home » College Basketball » Spear's 27 lead Robert…

Spear’s 27 lead Robert Morris over Wright State 80-59

The Associated Press

December 1, 2022, 10:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — Kahliel Spear’s 27 points helped Robert Morris defeat Wright State 80-59 on Thursday night.

Spear added five rebounds, three steals, and three blocks for the Colonials (3-5). Josh Corbin scored 15 points while going 5 of 11 (5 for 8 from distance), and added eight rebounds and three steals. Enoch Cheeks shot 5 for 14, including 0 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points, while adding five rebounds and six assists.

The Raiders (5-3) were led in scoring by Tim Finke, who finished with 18 points and two steals. Trey Calvin added 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up