Southern Utah defeats West Coast Baptist 120-49

The Associated Press

December 6, 2022, 11:57 PM

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Parsa Fallah had 23 points in Southern Utah’s 120-49 win over West Coast Baptist on Tuesday night.

Fallah added 17 rebounds and three steals for the Thunderbirds (6-4). Dee Barnes added 17 points while shooting 8 for 12, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc, and he also had five rebounds. Tevian Jones recorded 15 points and was 7 of 16 shooting (1 for 5 from distance).

Job Sichting led the (0-1) in scoring, finishing with 17 points. Ethan Delaney added 14 points for West Coast Baptist. In addition, Nathaniel King had six points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

