South Dakota visits Air Force after Petraitis’ 22-point game

South Dakota Coyotes (5-4) at Air Force Falcons (5-4) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Air Force…

South Dakota Coyotes (5-4) at Air Force Falcons (5-4)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force hosts the South Dakota Coyotes after Rytis Petraitis scored 22 points in Air Force’s 68-64 loss to the Portland State Vikings.

The Falcons are 5-2 on their home court. Air Force ranks eighth in the MWC shooting 34.7% from deep, led by Beau Becker shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Coyotes have gone 0-3 away from home. South Dakota ranks second in the Summit shooting 38.1% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Heidbreder is scoring 14.1 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Falcons. Camden Vander Zwaag is averaging 10.4 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 50.0% for Air Force.

A.J. Plitzuweit is averaging 11.6 points for the Coyotes. Kruz Perrott-Hunt is averaging 11.3 points for South Dakota.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.