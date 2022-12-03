Holidays: ’12 days of Christmas’ gift inflation? | Holiday procrastinators are back | Holiday travel upended | TSA travel tips | Which grocery stores are open
South Carolina Upstate beats Western Carolina 79-64

The Associated Press

December 3, 2022, 8:02 PM

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Jordan Gainey’s 21 points helped South Carolina Upstate defeat Western Carolina 79-64 on Saturday night.

Gainey had six assists and three steals for the Spartans (4-4). Khydarius Smith added 12 points while shooting 5 of 10 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line, and he also had eight rebounds and three blocks. Nick Alves recorded 12 points and finished 5 of 8 from the field.

The Catamounts were led by Tyzhaun Claude, who finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Tre Jackson added 15 points for Western Carolina. In addition, Vonterius Woolbright had 11 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

