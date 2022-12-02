South Carolina Gamecocks play the Georgetown Hoyas Saturday

South Carolina Gamecocks (3-4) at Georgetown Hoyas (4-4) Washington; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown hosts South Carolina in…

South Carolina Gamecocks (3-4) at Georgetown Hoyas (4-4)

Washington; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown hosts South Carolina in a matchup of Division 1 Division teams.

The Hoyas are 3-2 on their home court. Georgetown is third in the Big East with 25.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Akok Akok averaging 5.8.

The Gamecocks are 0-1 in road games. South Carolina has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amir “Primo” Spears is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Hoyas. Brandon Murray is averaging 15.8 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 42.5% for Georgetown.

Gregory ‘GG’ Jackson II is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 7.4 rebounds for the Gamecocks. Chico Carter Jr. is averaging 13.7 points and 1.7 rebounds for South Carolina.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

