South Alabama visits UAB after Walker’s 26-point game

South Alabama Jaguars (3-5) at UAB Blazers (6-1) Birmingham, Alabama; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UAB -14.5; over/under…

South Alabama Jaguars (3-5) at UAB Blazers (6-1)

Birmingham, Alabama; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UAB -14.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: UAB plays the South Alabama Jaguars after Jordan Walker scored 26 points in UAB’s 80-61 win against the Jacksonville Dolphins.

The Blazers are 4-0 on their home court. UAB averages 92.1 points and has outscored opponents by 24.1 points per game.

The Jaguars are 0-3 in road games. South Alabama averages 70.9 points and has outscored opponents by 2.0 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walker is shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc with 4.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Blazers, while averaging 24.8 points, four assists and two steals. Eric Gaines is shooting 43.5% and averaging 11.1 points for UAB.

Owen White is shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, while averaging 7.8 points. Isaiah Moore is averaging 20.3 points and 5.6 assists for South Alabama.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.