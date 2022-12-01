Siena and Canisius face off for conference showdown

Canisius Golden Griffins (2-4) at Siena Saints (4-3) Albany, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Canisius visits Siena…

Canisius Golden Griffins (2-4) at Siena Saints (4-3)

Albany, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius visits Siena in MAAC action Friday.

The Saints are 1-1 on their home court. Siena has a 2-2 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Golden Griffins are 0-2 on the road. Canisius is 1-2 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Saints and Golden Griffins meet Friday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javian McCollum is shooting 49.3% and averaging 17.0 points for the Saints. Andrew Platek is averaging 11.7 points for Siena.

Jamir Moultrie averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Griffins, scoring 13.0 points while shooting 47.5% from beyond the arc. Tahj Staveskie is averaging 13.8 points, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals for Canisius.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.