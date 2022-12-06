Siegrist leads No. 25 Villanova past winless American 83-42

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Maddy Siegrist had 24 points and seven rebounds, Lucy Olsen added 14 points and No. 25…

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Maddy Siegrist had 24 points and seven rebounds, Lucy Olsen added 14 points and No. 25 Villanova beat winless American University 83-42 on Tuesday night.

Siegrist scored 15 points in the opening 13 minutes as Villanova raced to a 34-15 lead. The Wildcats extended it to 46-23 by halftime before starting the second half on a 9-0 run for a 32-point lead. Christina Dalce scored 13 points for Villanova (8-2).

The Wildcats held American to 15-of-50 shooting (30%) and scored 21 points off 19 turnovers.

Emily Johns scored 12 points for American (0-8).

NO. 22 GONZAGA 73, QUEENS UNIVERSITY 49

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Yvonne Ejim scored a career-high 32 points on 13-for-17 shooting for Gonzaga’s win over Queens.

Ejim was 8 for 9 from the field and 6 for 8 from the foul line in the first half putting up one less point than the Queens team. Gonzaga (8-2) led 37-23 at the break.

Brynna Maxwell added 16 points for Gonzaga which shot 52.9%.

Adia Brisker scored 25 points and Alexandria Johnson 14 for Queens (4-5).

