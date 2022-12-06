Holidays: Racing Presidents make ‘Nutcracker’ appearance | Toymakers aim products at grown-ups | 4 festive cocktails | Plan if taking dog on holiday trip | Foods toxic to pets
Sheppard’s 16 lead Belmont over Trevecca Nazarene 83-53

The Associated Press

December 6, 2022, 11:12 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ben Sheppard had 16 points in Belmont’s 83-53 win over Trevecca Nazarene on Tuesday night.

Sheppard was 5-of-8 shooting for the Bruins (6-4). Cade Tyson scored 13 points while finishing 5 of 8 from the floor, and added five rebounds and three steals. Ja’Kobi Gillespie finished with 10 points.

Caleb Terry scored eight points for the Trojans as did Jaden Smallwood.

Belmont led Trevecca Nazarene 46-26 at the half, with Sheppard (12 points) their high scorer before the break.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

