Shannon and the No. 16 Illinois Fighting Illini visit conference foe No. 22 Maryland

The Associated Press

December 2, 2022, 2:42 AM

Illinois Fighting Illini (6-1) at Maryland Terrapins (7-0)

College Park, Maryland; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maryland -1.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Terrence Shannon Jr. and the No. 16 Illinois Fighting Illini visit Donta Scott and the No. 22 Maryland Terrapins on Friday.

The Terrapins are 4-0 on their home court. Maryland has a 7-0 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Fighting Illini play their first true road game after going 6-1 with a 1-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Illinois is fifth in the Big Ten shooting 35.9% from deep. Shannon leads the Fighting Illini shooting 42.9% from 3-point range.

The Terrapins and Fighting Illini square off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scott is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Terrapins. Jahmir Young is averaging 13.9 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 44.2% for Maryland.

Shannon is averaging 19.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Fighting Illini. Dain Dainja is averaging 11.6 points for Illinois.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

