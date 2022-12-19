Seton Hall visits Xavier after Boum’s 28-point game

Seton Hall Pirates (7-5, 0-1 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (9-3, 1-0 Big East) Cincinnati; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Seton Hall Pirates (7-5, 0-1 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (9-3, 1-0 Big East)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier plays the Seton Hall Pirates after Souley Boum scored 28 points in Xavier’s 102-89 victory against the Georgetown Hoyas.

The Musketeers have gone 6-1 in home games. Xavier leads college basketball with 21.1 assists per game led by Colby Jones averaging 5.8.

The Pirates are 0-1 against Big East opponents. Seton Hall ranks seventh in the Big East with 34.0 rebounds per game led by Tyrese Samuel averaging 6.3.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boum is scoring 17.9 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Musketeers. Jack Nunge is averaging 15.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over the last 10 games for Xavier.

Al-Amir Dawes is shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, while averaging 11 points. Samuel is shooting 53.1% and averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for Seton Hall.

LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 7-3, averaging 83.5 points, 34.9 rebounds, 20.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Pirates: 5-5, averaging 66.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

