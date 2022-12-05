Seiko leads No. 24 San Diego State against Troy after 20-point showing

Troy Trojans (6-3) at San Diego State Aztecs (6-2) San Diego; Monday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Diego…

Troy Trojans (6-3) at San Diego State Aztecs (6-2)

San Diego; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Diego State -15.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 San Diego State faces the Troy Trojans after Adam Seiko scored 20 points in San Diego State’s 95-57 victory against the Occidental Tigers.

The Aztecs have gone 4-0 in home games. San Diego State ranks sixth in the MWC with 7.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Nathan Mensah averaging 1.8.

The Trojans are 2-2 in road games. Troy is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darrion Trammell is shooting 38.6% and averaging 13.1 points for the Aztecs. Micah Parrish is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for San Diego State.

Nelson Phillips is shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, while averaging 13.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.9 steals. Christyon Eugene is averaging 11.9 points for Troy.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

