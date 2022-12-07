San Francisco hosts Minor and Merrimack

Merrimack Warriors (1-9) at San Francisco Dons (7-2) San Francisco; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack visits the San…

Merrimack Warriors (1-9) at San Francisco Dons (7-2)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack visits the San Francisco Dons after Jordan Minor scored 25 points in Merrimack’s 66-43 loss to the Vermont Catamounts.

The Dons have gone 4-0 at home. San Francisco is 6-2 against opponents with a winning record.

The Warriors are 0-5 on the road. Merrimack is ninth in the NEC with 17.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Minor averaging 6.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrell Roberts averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Dons, scoring 14.2 points while shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc. Khalil Shabazz is shooting 42.3% and averaging 14.4 points for San Francisco.

Minor is averaging 20 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.8 blocks for the Warriors. Ziggy Reid is averaging 12.4 points for Merrimack.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

