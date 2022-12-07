Holidays: Racing Presidents make ‘Nutcracker’ appearance | Toymakers aim products at grown-ups | 4 festive cocktails | Plan if taking dog on holiday trip | Foods toxic to pets
Home » College Basketball » Saint Mary's (CA) takes…

Saint Mary’s (CA) takes on Missouri State, looks to stop 3-game skid

The Associated Press

December 7, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Missouri State Bears (4-4, 1-1 MVC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (6-3)

Moraga, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) -13; over/under is 120.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) aims to stop its three-game slide when the Gaels play Missouri State.

The Gaels are 5-1 on their home court. Saint Mary’s (CA) scores 68.9 points and has outscored opponents by 11.9 points per game.

The Bears have gone 1-1 away from home. Missouri State ranks seventh in the MVC shooting 33.5% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Ducas is shooting 48.1% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, while averaging 13.9 points. Mitchell Saxen is shooting 53.1% and averaging 13.3 points for Saint Mary’s (CA).

Chance Moore is averaging 13.3 points for the Bears. Donovan Clay is averaging 8.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists for Missouri State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up