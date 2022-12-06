Saint Louis visits Iona following Clayton’s 21-point game

Saint Louis Billikens (7-2) at Iona Gaels (4-2, 2-0 MAAC) New Rochelle, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Saint Louis Billikens (7-2) at Iona Gaels (4-2, 2-0 MAAC)

New Rochelle, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Iona -1.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Iona takes on the Saint Louis Billikens after Walter Clayton Jr. scored 21 points in Iona’s 90-60 win against the Canisius Golden Griffins.

The Gaels are 3-0 in home games. Iona has a 4-1 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Billikens are 0-1 on the road. Saint Louis averages 80.9 points and has outscored opponents by 10.0 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniss Jenkins is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Gaels. Clayton is averaging 15.3 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 50.0% for Iona.

Gibson Jimerson is averaging 14 points for the Billikens. Javon Pickett is averaging 12.7 points and 7.2 rebounds for Saint Louis.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.