Saint Louis hosts Clayton and Iona

Saint Louis Billikens (7-2) at Iona Gaels (4-2, 2-0 MAAC)

New Rochelle, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iona plays the Saint Louis Billikens after Walter Clayton Jr. scored 21 points in Iona’s 90-60 victory over the Canisius Golden Griffins.

The Gaels are 3-0 in home games. Iona ranks fourth in the MAAC shooting 37.0% from deep, led by Berrick JeanLouis shooting 57.1% from 3-point range.

The Billikens are 0-1 on the road. Saint Louis ranks fourth in the A-10 with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Francis Okoro averaging 3.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinn Slazinski averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, scoring 18.0 points while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc. Daniss Jenkins is shooting 50.5% and averaging 18.2 points for Iona.

Gibson Jimerson is shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Billikens, while averaging 14 points. Javon Pickett is averaging 12.7 points and 7.2 rebounds for Saint Louis.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.