Saint Bonaventure visits Buffalo after Jones’ 22-point game

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (5-2) at Buffalo Bulls (3-4) Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo takes on…

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (5-2) at Buffalo Bulls (3-4)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo takes on the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies after Curtis Jones scored 22 points in Buffalo’s 86-66 victory over the Canisius Golden Griffins.

The Bulls have gone 2-1 at home. Buffalo has a 1-3 record against teams over .500.

The Bonnies are 0-1 in road games. Saint Bonaventure is third in the A-10 shooting 37.3% from deep. Kyrell Luc leads the Bonnies shooting 46.2% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Bulls. Isaiah Adams is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers for Buffalo.

Daryl Banks III is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Bonnies. Luc is averaging 16.9 points and 3.7 rebounds for Saint Bonaventure.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.