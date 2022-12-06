Saint Bonaventure hosts Williams and Cleveland State

Cleveland State Vikings (6-3, 2-0 Horizon) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (5-3) Olean, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Cleveland State Vikings (6-3, 2-0 Horizon) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (5-3)

Olean, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State faces the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies after Tujautae Williams scored 23 points in Cleveland State’s 92-77 victory over the Detroit Mercy Titans.

The Bonnies have gone 4-0 at home. Saint Bonaventure averages 71.8 points while outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game.

The Vikings are 2-2 in road games. Cleveland State ranks ninth in the Horizon shooting 32.3% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daryl Banks III is scoring 16.9 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Bonnies. Kyrell Luc is averaging 16.0 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 44.3% for Saint Bonaventure.

Tristan Enaruna is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 7.1 rebounds for the Vikings. Williams is averaging 10.8 points and 5.2 rebounds for Cleveland State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.