Ryan and Notre Dame host Syracuse

Syracuse Orange (3-4) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-1) South Bend, Indiana; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame…

Syracuse Orange (3-4) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-1)

South Bend, Indiana; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame hosts the Syracuse Orange after Cormac Ryan scored 23 points in Notre Dame’s 70-52 win over the Michigan State Spartans.

The Fighting Irish are 6-0 in home games. Notre Dame scores 74.0 points while outscoring opponents by 6.4 points per game.

The Orange have gone 0-1 away from home. Syracuse is 2-2 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Laszewski is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 8.6 rebounds for the Fighting Irish. Dane Goodwin is averaging 14.0 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 50.0% for Notre Dame.

Judah Mintz is averaging 15.1 points and 3.1 assists for the Orange. Jesse Edwards is averaging 13.7 points for Syracuse.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.