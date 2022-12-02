Holidays: Racing Presidents make ‘Nutcracker’ appearance | Toymakers aim products at grown-ups | 4 festive cocktails | Plan if taking dog on holiday trip | Foods toxic to pets
Ryan and Notre Dame host Syracuse

The Associated Press

December 2, 2022, 2:42 AM

Syracuse Orange (3-4) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-1)

South Bend, Indiana; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame hosts the Syracuse Orange after Cormac Ryan scored 23 points in Notre Dame’s 70-52 win over the Michigan State Spartans.

The Fighting Irish are 6-0 in home games. Notre Dame scores 74.0 points while outscoring opponents by 6.4 points per game.

The Orange have gone 0-1 away from home. Syracuse is 2-2 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Laszewski is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 8.6 rebounds for the Fighting Irish. Dane Goodwin is averaging 14.0 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 50.0% for Notre Dame.

Judah Mintz is averaging 15.1 points and 3.1 assists for the Orange. Jesse Edwards is averaging 13.7 points for Syracuse.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

