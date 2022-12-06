Rider visits Stonehill after Sims’ 22-point game

Rider Broncs (3-4, 1-0 MAAC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (4-6) South Easton, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill plays…

Rider Broncs (3-4, 1-0 MAAC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (4-6)

South Easton, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill plays the Rider Broncs after Andrew Sims scored 22 points in Stonehill’s 69-66 win over the Binghamton Bearcats.

The Skyhawks are 1-1 in home games. Stonehill is the top team in the NEC shooting 38.2% from deep, led by Christopher Melis shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Broncs are 1-2 on the road. Rider is fourth in the MAAC with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Mervin James averaging 2.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Zegarowski averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Skyhawks, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc. Sims is shooting 50.5% and averaging 17.6 points for Stonehill.

Dwight Murray Jr. is scoring 19.3 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Broncs. James is averaging 11.1 points and 4.7 rebounds for Rider.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.