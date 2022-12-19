Reese has 25 and 20 rebounds, LSU women beat Oregon St.

KIHEI, Hawaii (AP) — Angel Reese scored 25 points and grabbed 20 rebounds — her 12th consecutive double-double to open…

KIHEI, Hawaii (AP) — Angel Reese scored 25 points and grabbed 20 rebounds — her 12th consecutive double-double to open the season — and No. 11 LSU beat Oregon State 87-55 Sunday night at the Maui Classic.

Alexis Morris had 18 points, six rebounds, six assists and two steals for LSU (12-0). Jasmine Carson scored 12 points and LaDazhia Williams added 10.

Williams made two free throws to give LSU a 17-15 lead at the end of the first quarter and the Tigers used runs of 14-0 and 12-0 to outscore Oregon State 30-6 in the second and stretch their advantage to 26 points at halftime.

Carson hit a 3-pointer to close the third quarter and LSU scored the first 12 fourth-quarter points to take its biggest lead of the game when a layup by Flau’jae Johnson made it 83-40 with 5:25 to play.

Talia von Oelhoffen led Oregon State (6-4) with 14 points and Raegan Beers added 11 but the duo combined to make just 7 of 23 from the field and commit 12 of the Beavers’ 20 turnovers.

The Tigers had 12 steals, outrebounded the Beavers 51-30 and used and 18-6 edge on the offensive glass to outscore Oregon State 19-4 in second-chance points.

UP NEXT

Oregon State returns home to play North Carolina Central on Dec. 27

LSU if off until the Tigers open SEC play at Arkansas on Dec. 28

