Holidays: ’12 days of Christmas’ gift inflation? | Holiday procrastinators are back | Holiday travel upended | TSA travel tips | Which grocery stores are open
Home » College Basketball » Ragin' Cajuns edge New…

Ragin’ Cajuns edge New Orleans 78-77

The Associated Press

December 3, 2022, 8:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jalen Dalcourt made two free throws with 2.5 seconds left and Louisiana-Lafayette edged New Orleans 78-77 on Saturday.

Greg Williams Jr. scored 27 points to lead ULL. Terence Lewis II scored 22 points while finishing 10 of 13 from the floor, and added eight rebounds. Jordan Brown was 8 of 12 from the free throw line and had 16 points, while adding 13 rebounds.

Jordan Johnson led the way for the Privateers (2-5) with 22 points, six assists and two steals. Tyson Jackson added 12 points and 11 rebounds for New Orleans. Simeon Kirkland also had 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up