Quinnipiac visits Holy Cross after Gates’ 22-point outing

Quinnipiac Bobcats (7-2, 0-1 MAAC) at Holy Cross Crusaders (3-6)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Holy Cross -10.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross hosts the Quinnipiac Bobcats after Gerrale Gates scored 22 points in Holy Cross’ 63-57 win over the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils.

The Crusaders are 3-2 on their home court. Holy Cross is sixth in the Patriot with 7.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Louth-M Coulibaly averaging 2.5.

The Bobcats are 3-0 on the road. Quinnipiac ranks second in the MAAC shooting 38.7% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gates is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 8.5 rebounds for the Crusaders. Bo Montgomery is averaging 12.7 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 45.2% for Holy Cross.

Matt Balanc is scoring 11.8 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Bobcats. Dezi Jones is averaging 10.8 points for Quinnipiac.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

