Pullian scores 18 as Milwaukee downs IUPUI 74-61

The Associated Press

December 3, 2022, 11:16 PM

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (AP) — Kentrell Pullian scored 18 points as Milwaukee beat IUPUI 74-61 on Saturday night.

Pullian shot 6 for 11, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Panthers (7-3). Markeith Browning II scored 12 points while going 4 of 9 and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. Justin Thomas finished 4 of 6 from the field to finish with 11 points.

Vincent Brady II led the way for the Jaguars (1-7) with 18 points. IUPUI also got 10 points and seven assists from Jlynn Counter. In addition, Daylan Hamilton had six points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

