Princeton Tigers face the Drexel Dragons, look for 6th straight victory

Princeton Tigers (5-2) at Drexel Dragons (4-4)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton aims to keep its five-game win streak intact when the Tigers take on Drexel.

The Dragons are 3-1 on their home court. Drexel is the leader in the CAA in team defense, giving up 60.9 points while holding opponents to 42.9% shooting.

The Tigers are 2-1 on the road. Princeton is 1-2 against opponents with a winning record.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amari Williams is scoring 16.4 points per game with 7.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Dragons. Coletrane Washington is averaging 13.0 points and 1.6 rebounds while shooting 44.6% for Drexel.

Blake Peters is shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging seven points. Tosan Evbuomwan is averaging 14 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists for Princeton.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

