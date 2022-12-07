Holidays: Racing Presidents make ‘Nutcracker’ appearance | Toymakers aim products at grown-ups | 4 festive cocktails | Plan if taking dog on holiday trip | Foods toxic to pets
Potter and Jacksonville State host Utah

The Associated Press

December 7, 2022, 2:42 AM

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-4) at Utah Utes (7-2, 2-0 Pac-12)

Salt Lake City; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State plays the Utah Utes after Skyelar Potter scored 27 points in Jacksonville State’s 63-61 win over the East Tennessee State Buccaneers.

The Utes have gone 5-1 at home. Utah ranks second in the Pac-12 with 30.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Rollie Worster averaging 5.8.

The Gamecocks are 1-3 in road games. Jacksonville State averages 74.8 points and has outscored opponents by 3.7 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Branden Carlson is scoring 13.4 points per game with 7.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Utes. Gabe Madsen is averaging 12.6 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 36.7% for Utah.

Potter is averaging 14.5 points for the Gamecocks. Demaree King is averaging 14.0 points for Jacksonville State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

