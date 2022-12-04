Perry and Murray State earn 77-70 OT win over Valparaiso

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Rob Perry scored 30 points, including nine in the overtime, as Murray State took down Valparaiso…

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Rob Perry scored 30 points, including nine in the overtime, as Murray State took down Valparaiso 77-70 on Sunday night.

Perry shot 10 for 17 (5 for 7 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free throw line for the Racers (5-3). Jamari Smith scored 18 points and added seven rebounds. Jacobi Wood was 3 of 8 shooting, including 1 for 4 from distance, and went 3 for 5 from the line to finish with 10 points, while adding five rebounds, five assists, and three steals.

Ben Krikke led the way for the Beacons (3-6) with 31 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Quinton Green added 18 points, six rebounds and four assists for Valparaiso. In addition, Kobe King finished with 11 points.

Perry scored 12 points in the first half and Murray State went into halftime trailing 30-29. Smith led Murray State with 12 points in the second half as his team outscored Valparaiso by one point over the final half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

