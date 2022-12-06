Perrott-Hunt and South Dakota host Air Force

South Dakota Coyotes (5-4) at Air Force Falcons (5-4) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Air…

South Dakota Coyotes (5-4) at Air Force Falcons (5-4)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Air Force -4; over/under is 127

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota visits the Air Force Falcons after Kruz Perrott-Hunt scored 26 points in South Dakota’s 69-68 victory against the BYU Cougars.

The Falcons are 5-2 in home games. Air Force scores 67.1 points and has outscored opponents by 5.5 points per game.

The Coyotes are 0-3 on the road. South Dakota is third in the Summit with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Damani Hayes averaging 2.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Heidbreder is shooting 46.3% and averaging 14.1 points for the Falcons. Camden Vander Zwaag is averaging 10.4 points for Air Force.

A.J. Plitzuweit is scoring 11.6 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Coyotes. Perrott-Hunt is averaging 11.3 points for South Dakota.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.