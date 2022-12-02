Holidays: 20 years of 'Elf' | Santa visits frosty Alaska Inupiaq village | 15 ice skating rinks in DC area | Walmart donation from Chesapeake store to help others | Send in photos of decorations
Pepperdine takes home win streak into matchup with Northern Arizona

The Associated Press

December 2, 2022, 2:42 AM

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (3-6) at Pepperdine Waves (4-2)

Malibu, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine will try to keep its four-game home win streak alive when the Waves take on Northern Arizona.

The Waves have gone 4-0 at home. Pepperdine is fifth in college basketball with 29.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Jevon Porter averaging 6.2.

The Lumberjacks are 0-4 on the road. Northern Arizona ranks sixth in the Big Sky allowing 71.1 points while holding opponents to 44.0% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maxwell Lewis is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Waves. Houston Mallette is averaging 14.7 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 41.7% for Pepperdine.

Jalen Cole is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Lumberjacks. Nik Mains is averaging 9.2 points and 4.6 rebounds for Northern Arizona.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

