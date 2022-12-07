Pennsylvania visits Villanova following Dingle’s 37-point showing

Pennsylvania Quakers (5-6) at Villanova Wildcats (3-5) Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Villanova -13.5; over/under…

Pennsylvania Quakers (5-6) at Villanova Wildcats (3-5)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Villanova -13.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania plays the Villanova Wildcats after Jordan Dingle scored 37 points in Pennsylvania’s 84-81 overtime loss to the La Salle Explorers.

The Wildcats have gone 3-0 in home games. Villanova is 2-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Quakers are 2-3 in road games. Pennsylvania is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Daniels is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Wildcats. Eric Dixon is averaging 16.9 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 49.0% for Villanova.

Nick Spinoso is averaging 6.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Quakers. Dingle is averaging 21.3 points over the last 10 games for Pennsylvania.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.