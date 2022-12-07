Holidays: Racing Presidents make ‘Nutcracker’ appearance | Toymakers aim products at grown-ups | 4 festive cocktails | Plan if taking dog on holiday trip | Foods toxic to pets
Pennsylvania visits Villanova following Dingle’s 37-point showing

The Associated Press

December 7, 2022, 2:42 AM

Pennsylvania Quakers (5-6) at Villanova Wildcats (3-5)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Villanova -13.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania plays the Villanova Wildcats after Jordan Dingle scored 37 points in Pennsylvania’s 84-81 overtime loss to the La Salle Explorers.

The Wildcats have gone 3-0 in home games. Villanova is 2-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Quakers are 2-3 in road games. Pennsylvania is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Daniels is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Wildcats. Eric Dixon is averaging 16.9 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 49.0% for Villanova.

Nick Spinoso is averaging 6.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Quakers. Dingle is averaging 21.3 points over the last 10 games for Pennsylvania.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

