Park-Lane, Seton Hall women turn back No. 24 Marquette 82-78

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — Lauren Park-Lane scored 17 of her 31 points in the fourth quarter, Sidney Cooks added 23 and Seton Hall upset No. 24 Marquette 82-78 on Sunday,

It was a game of runs and the Pirates had the last big one, scoring nine-straight late in the third quarter.

Taking a 56-49 lead into the fourth quarter, playmaker Park-Lane took over for Seton Hall, making 4 of 6 shots and 9 of 12 free throws. She assisted on two of the three baskets she didn’t make to finish with seven helpers. She was 6 of 8 from the line in the last 49 seconds.

Cooks was 10-of-14 shooting and Kae Satterfield added 12 points for Seton Hall (6-4, 2-0 Big East Conference), which has won four straight. The Pirates last beat a ranked team, No. 24 DePaul, in January of 2019.

Chloe Marotta scored 30 points, going 12 of 12 from the foul line, and hauled down 12 rebounds for the Golden Eagles (7-2, 1-1). Jordan King added 14 points and Liz Karlen scored 12 with nine boards.

Marquette was 19 of 20 from the foul line but shot only 39% from the field (27 of 69).

Five of the eight 3-pointers in the game came in the first quarter when Marquette took a 21-20 lead. The Pirates had a 14-0 run in the second quarter to open an 11-point lead and went into halftime up 40-33.

Marquette put together a 12-2 run in the third quarter to catch up, but Seton Hall regained control as Satterfield made 3 of 4 free throws and Azana Baines scored four points in the critical 9-0 run.

Marquette, whose other loss was in overtime to No. 20 UCLA in the Battle 4 Atlantis Championship, returns home to play Morgan State on Wednesday to start a five-game homestand.

