Pacific (CA) faces Northern Arizona on home skid

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (3-7) at Pacific (CA) Tigers (3-6)

Stockton, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific (CA) aims to stop its four-game home skid with a win over Northern Arizona.

The Tigers are 0-4 on their home court. Pacific (CA) is eighth in the WCC with 7.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Donovan Williams averaging 1.7.

The Lumberjacks are 0-5 in road games. Northern Arizona is second in the Big Sky with 14.5 assists per game led by Carson Towt averaging 3.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Ivy-Curry is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 2.1 rebounds for the Tigers. Luke Avdalovic is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers for Pacific (CA).

Jalen Cole is averaging 13.4 points for the Lumberjacks. Nik Mains is averaging 9.1 points for Northern Arizona.

