Omaha visits North Texas on 4-game road slide

Omaha Mavericks (3-5) at North Texas Mean Green (5-2)

Denton, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha will attempt to end its four-game road losing streak when the Mavericks play North Texas.

The Mean Green have gone 3-0 in home games. North Texas ranks sixth in C-USA in rebounding averaging 31.7 rebounds. Abou Ousmane leads the Mean Green with 5.9 boards.

The Mavericks have gone 0-4 away from home. Omaha allows 76.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 10.1 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tylor Perry is shooting 50.0% and averaging 19.0 points for the Mean Green. Kai Huntsberry is averaging 12.7 points for North Texas.

Frankie Fidler is scoring 11.0 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Mavericks. Marquel Sutton is averaging 11.0 points for Omaha.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

