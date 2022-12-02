Holidays: Racing Presidents make ‘Nutcracker’ appearance | Toymakers aim products at grown-ups | 4 festive cocktails | Plan if taking dog on holiday trip | Foods toxic to pets
Old Dominion plays Norfolk State, seeks 5th straight home win

The Associated Press

December 2, 2022, 2:42 AM

Norfolk State Spartans (5-3) at Old Dominion Monarchs (4-4)

Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion hosts Norfolk State trying to prolong its four-game home winning streak.

The Monarchs are 3-0 in home games. Old Dominion averages 70.0 points and has outscored opponents by 2.9 points per game.

The Spartans are 1-3 on the road. Norfolk State ranks second in the MEAC with 32.1 rebounds per game led by Kris Bankston averaging 7.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Stanley is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Monarchs. Chaunce Jenkins is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers for Old Dominion.

Daryl Anderson averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 6.6 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc. Joe Bryant Jr. is averaging 13.5 points for Norfolk State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

