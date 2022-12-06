Holidays: ’12 days of Christmas’ gift inflation? | Holiday procrastinators are back | Holiday travel upended | TSA travel tips | Which grocery stores are open
Odunewu’s 23 lead New Mexico State past Simon Fraser 77-35

The Associated Press

December 6, 2022, 12:27 AM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Shakiru Odunewu had 23 points in New Mexico State’s 77-35 win against Simon Fraser on Monday.

Odunewu also contributed 10 rebounds and three blocks for the Aggies (4-2). Kyle Feit added 16 points while shooting 6 for 15, including 4 for 12 from beyond the arc, and he also had six rebounds and three steals. Deshawndre Washington went 4 of 10 from the field to finish with eight points.

The Clan were led in scoring by Georges Lefebvre, who finished with six points, eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks. David Penney added six points for Simon Fraser. In addition, Jimmy Zaborniak finished with six points and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

