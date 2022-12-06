Odunewu and New Mexico State host Santa Clara

New Mexico State Aggies (4-2) at Santa Clara Broncos (7-2) Santa Clara, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: New…

New Mexico State Aggies (4-2) at Santa Clara Broncos (7-2)

Santa Clara, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State plays the Santa Clara Broncos after Shakiru Odunewu scored 23 points in New Mexico State’s 77-35 win over the Simon Fraser Clan.

The Broncos are 4-0 in home games. Santa Clara ranks sixth in the WCC with 14.6 assists per game led by Parker Braun averaging 3.2.

The Aggies are 0-1 in road games. New Mexico State has a 4-1 record against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandin Podziemski is scoring 20.6 points per game and averaging 9.6 rebounds for the Broncos. Keshawn Justice is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers for Santa Clara.

Xavier Pinson is averaging 13.3 points and 4.7 assists for the Aggies. Deshawndre Washington is averaging 12.0 points for New Mexico State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

