Oakland plays Syracuse following Hervey’s 21-point showing

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (2-8, 0-2 Horizon) at Syracuse Orange (4-4, 1-0 ACC) Syracuse, New York; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (2-8, 0-2 Horizon) at Syracuse Orange (4-4, 1-0 ACC)

Syracuse, New York; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Syracuse -16; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland plays the Syracuse Orange after Keaton Hervey scored 21 points in Oakland’s 79-73 overtime loss to the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

The Orange have gone 2-2 in home games. Syracuse is 2-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Golden Grizzlies are 0-3 in road games. Oakland gives up 80.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.4 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesse Edwards is shooting 62.0% and averaging 14.8 points for the Orange. Joseph Girard III is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers for Syracuse.

Trey Townsend is averaging 16.1 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies. Hervey is averaging 14.4 points for Oakland.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.