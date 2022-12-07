Holidays: Racing Presidents make ‘Nutcracker’ appearance | Toymakers aim products at grown-ups | 4 festive cocktails | Plan if taking dog on holiday trip | Foods toxic to pets
Notre Dame take on Boston University in non-conference play

The Associated Press

December 7, 2022, 2:42 AM

Boston University Terriers (5-4) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-2, 0-1 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Notre Dame -14.5; over/under is 133

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University plays Notre Dame for a non-conference matchup.

The Fighting Irish are 6-1 on their home court. Notre Dame is third in the ACC shooting 36.0% from downtown, led by Dane Goodwin shooting 51.6% from 3-point range.

The Terriers are 2-2 on the road. Boston University averages 69.7 points while outscoring opponents by 4.4 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Laszewski is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 8.4 rebounds for the Fighting Irish. Goodwin is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers for Notre Dame.

Walter Whyte is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Terriers. Jonas Harper is averaging 11.8 points and 1.6 rebounds for Boston University.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

