Northwestern State faces SFA on 4-game win streak

Northwestern State Demons (5-2) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (4-3)

Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: SFA -11.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State will try to build upon its four-game win streak with a victory over SFA.

The ‘Jacks have gone 2-1 in home games. SFA ranks eighth in the WAC with 14.1 assists per game led by AJ Cajuste averaging 3.6.

The Demons are 3-1 on the road. Northwestern State has a 1-1 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Latrell Jossell is shooting 46.7% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the ‘Jacks, while averaging 12 points. Sadaidriene Hall is shooting 52.3% and averaging 12.0 points for SFA.

Isaac Haney is shooting 36.8% and averaging 13.9 points for the Demons. Demarcus Sharp is averaging 12.0 points for Northwestern State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

