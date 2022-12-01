Northeastern hosts Kelly and Georgia Tech

Northeastern Huskies (1-5) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-3) Atlanta; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech faces the…

Northeastern Huskies (1-5) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-3)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech faces the Northeastern Huskies after Miles Kelly scored 21 points in Georgia Tech’s 81-65 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Yellow Jackets have gone 3-0 in home games. Georgia Tech leads the ACC with 36.9 points in the paint led by Deivon Smith averaging 8.3.

The Huskies are 0-3 on the road. Northeastern is third in the CAA with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Alexander Nwagha averaging 4.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kelly is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets. Dabbo Coleman is averaging 11.4 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 41.8% for Georgia Tech.

Coleman Stucke averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 9.3 points while shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc. Jahmyl Telfort is averaging 15.8 points and 1.5 steals for Northeastern.

