North Texas takes on UT Arlington for non-conference showdown

North Texas Mean Green (6-2) at UT Arlington Mavericks (4-5) Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington…

North Texas Mean Green (6-2) at UT Arlington Mavericks (4-5)

Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington and North Texas meet in non-conference action.

The Mavericks are 3-1 on their home court. UT Arlington is sixth in the WAC with 26.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Shemar Wilson averaging 4.9.

The Mean Green have gone 0-1 away from home. North Texas leads C-USA with 12.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Abou Ousmane averaging 3.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Johnson-Cash is shooting 50.8% and averaging 8.7 points for the Mavericks. Brandyn Talbot is averaging 6.0 points for UT Arlington.

Tylor Perry is averaging 16.2 points and 1.5 steals for the Mean Green. Kai Huntsberry is averaging 12.3 points for North Texas.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.