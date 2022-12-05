North Dakota State plays Portland on 6-game road slide

North Dakota State Bison (1-8) at Portland Pilots (7-4) Portland, Oregon; Monday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Portland -15.5;…

North Dakota State Bison (1-8) at Portland Pilots (7-4)

Portland, Oregon; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Portland -15.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State travels to Portland looking to stop its six-game road skid.

The Pilots have gone 5-1 in home games. Portland is the top team in the WCC with 17.8 assists per game led by Tyler Robertson averaging 6.1.

The Bison are 0-5 on the road. North Dakota State is 1-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.6 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robertson is averaging 16.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists for the Pilots. Moses Wood is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

Tajavis Miller averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 30.4% from beyond the arc. Andrew Morgan is averaging 12.2 points and 7.2 rebounds for North Dakota State.

