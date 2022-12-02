North Dakota State faces Eastern Washington on 5-game road skid

North Dakota State Bison (1-7) at Eastern Washington Eagles (2-5) Cheney, Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota…

North Dakota State Bison (1-7) at Eastern Washington Eagles (2-5)

Cheney, Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State visits Eastern Washington looking to end its five-game road losing streak.

The Eagles play their first home game after going 2-5 with a 2-2 record in neutral-site matchups to begin the season. Eastern Washington is third in the Big Sky with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Cedric Coward averaging 1.4.

The Bison are 0-4 on the road. North Dakota State ranks third in the Summit with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Andrew Morgan averaging 2.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steele Venters is scoring 12.3 points per game with 2.1 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Eagles. Angelo Allegri is averaging 10.0 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 33.3% for Eastern Washington.

Tajavis Miller averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, scoring 9.5 points while shooting 29.2% from beyond the arc. Morgan is averaging 13 points and 7.5 rebounds for North Dakota State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

