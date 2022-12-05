North Carolina Central visits Marquette after Jones’ 26-point game

North Carolina Central Eagles (5-4) at Marquette Golden Eagles (6-3) Milwaukee; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Marquette hosts the…

North Carolina Central Eagles (5-4) at Marquette Golden Eagles (6-3)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marquette hosts the North Carolina Central Eagles after Kam Jones scored 26 points in Marquette’s 80-77 overtime loss to the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Golden Eagles are 5-1 in home games. Marquette scores 81.7 points while outscoring opponents by 13.8 points per game.

The Eagles are 0-4 in road games. North Carolina Central averages 81.7 points and has outscored opponents by 16.1 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. David Joplin is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers for Marquette.

Kris Monroe averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 11.1 points while shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc. Justin Wright is averaging 15.3 points and 1.6 steals for North Carolina Central.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

