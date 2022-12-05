Holidays: ’12 days of Christmas’ gift inflation? | Holiday procrastinators are back | Holiday travel upended | TSA travel tips | Which grocery stores are open
North Carolina Central visits Marquette after Jones’ 26-point game

The Associated Press

December 5, 2022, 2:42 AM

North Carolina Central Eagles (5-4) at Marquette Golden Eagles (6-3)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marquette hosts the North Carolina Central Eagles after Kam Jones scored 26 points in Marquette’s 80-77 overtime loss to the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Golden Eagles are 5-1 in home games. Marquette scores 81.7 points while outscoring opponents by 13.8 points per game.

The Eagles are 0-4 in road games. North Carolina Central averages 81.7 points and has outscored opponents by 16.1 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. David Joplin is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers for Marquette.

Kris Monroe averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 11.1 points while shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc. Justin Wright is averaging 15.3 points and 1.6 steals for North Carolina Central.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

